First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.33. 5,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 39,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.
First Trust Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87.
