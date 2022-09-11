Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FISV. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $115.68.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Fiserv by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 688,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,116,000 after purchasing an additional 347,806 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

