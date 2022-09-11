FLETA Price Tops $0.0142 (FLETA)

FLETA (FLETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $28.49 million and $15.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.63 or 0.99851332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036384 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

