FLEX Coin (FLEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.36 Million

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. FLEX Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLEX Coin has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. One FLEX Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.
About FLEX Coin
FLEX Coin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. The official message board for FLEX Coin is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom. FLEX Coin’s official website is coinflex.com.
Buying and Selling FLEX Coin
Investors seeking to acquire FLEX Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLEX Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
