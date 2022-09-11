Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLGZY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 150 to CHF 155 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

