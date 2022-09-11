Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £138 by Barclays

Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £144.12 ($174.14).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £102.35 ($123.67) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,918.36. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 52-week high of £162.75 ($196.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

