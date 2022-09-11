FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 22.1% This Week

FlypMe (FYP) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $427,672.67 and $435.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

