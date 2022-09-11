FolgoryUSD (USDF) Price Hits $1.00

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. FolgoryUSD has a market cap of $45.09 million and approximately $548,466.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FolgoryUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FolgoryUSD Coin Profile

USDF is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. The official website for FolgoryUSD is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FolgoryUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

