Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading 1.5% Higher

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. 10,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 2,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Formidable Fortress ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formidable Fortress ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,871 shares during the period. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 97.94% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $22,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

