Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

