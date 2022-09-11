Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 653 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $97,949,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

