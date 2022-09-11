Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 34042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$34.06 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

