Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Stock Down 1.2 %
Forward Industries stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
