Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Forward Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the second quarter worth $135,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

