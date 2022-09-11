Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.43. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 25,541 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORD. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.