Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.43. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 25,541 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORD. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Forward Industries Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
