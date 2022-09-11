Fractal (FCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,410.00

Fractal (FCL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $428,926.27 and approximately $10,410.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Fractal Profile

FCL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Fractal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

