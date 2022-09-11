Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

