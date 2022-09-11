Frax (FRAX) One Day Volume Hits $6.84 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Frax has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $6.84 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004582 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax (CRYPTO:FRAX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,468,020,528 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

