Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Shares Up 1.6%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 3,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.