Freicoin 1-Day Volume Tops $52.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (FRC) traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market cap of $187,055.61 and $52.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,686.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.25 or 0.08033696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00174062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00283340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00734499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00594009 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000964 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

