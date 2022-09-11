Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,671,000 after buying an additional 5,822,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,550,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 239.3% in the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,067,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

