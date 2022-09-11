Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives GBX 2,906.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,867.75 ($34.65).

FDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,320 ($15.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,818.98 ($34.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £520.38 million and a P/E ratio of 3,771.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,484.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,352.08.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

