Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULCC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares during the last quarter. Indigo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,778,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.