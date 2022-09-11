Frontier Trading Up 12.6% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.