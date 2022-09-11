Function X Market Cap Hits $108.16 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Function X has a market cap of $108.16 million and $1.62 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
