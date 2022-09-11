Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Acquires £50,649.30 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) insider Oliver White purchased 129,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £50,649.30 ($61,200.22).

Oliver White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Oliver White acquired 3,005 shares of Funding Circle stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803 ($2,178.59).

LON FCH opened at GBX 36.95 ($0.45) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.50 million and a P/E ratio of 246.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.15. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.80 ($2.05).

About Funding Circle

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

