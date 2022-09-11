FUNToken Market Capitalization Reaches $87.84 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $87.84 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

