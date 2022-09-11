Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches Market Cap of $5.57 Million

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $389,558.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

