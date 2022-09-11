Futureswap (FST) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Futureswap (FST) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Futureswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Futureswap has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Futureswap has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $41,885.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,655.47 or 1.00005966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Futureswap Coin Profile

Futureswap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. The official website for Futureswap is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futureswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

