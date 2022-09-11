FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

NYSE HAL opened at $29.66 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,566,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

