FY2022 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Raised by Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcontinental

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$715.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.20 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$388,850.

About Transcontinental

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.