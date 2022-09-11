FY2022 EPS Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

UBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $0.52 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 228,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

