FY2023 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Decreased by Analyst

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

Insider Activity at Transcontinental

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$565.20 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.40 per share, with a total value of C$55,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$388,850.

About Transcontinental

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.