FY2024 Earnings Forecast for IVERIC bio, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ISEE. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,113,000.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

