FYDcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,839.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $650,344.67 and $6,839.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00775561 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,833,993 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
