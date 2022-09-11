FYDcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,839.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $650,344.67 and $6,839.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00775561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,833,993 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

