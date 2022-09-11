G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.65

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 7792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $710.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.93.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

