Gains Associates 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $115,909.00 (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Gains Associates coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $115,909.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gains Associates alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00774362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Gains Associates

Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gains Associates using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.