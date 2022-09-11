Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Galapagos Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLPG opened at $48.16 on Friday. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $72.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Galapagos by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter worth $16,866,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $10,199,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

