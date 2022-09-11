Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.43 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

