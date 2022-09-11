GAMEE Market Cap Reaches $4.11 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $286,642.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,119,904 coins. The official website for GAMEE is token.gamee.com. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

Buying and Selling GAMEE

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

