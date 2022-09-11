Gamestarter Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.49 Million (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $50,444.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gamestarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gamestarter has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Gamestarter Profile

GAME is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

