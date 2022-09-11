GamyFi Platform (GFX) Achieves Market Cap of $48,781.69

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $48,781.69 and $74,386.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “GamyFi is a Blockchain based E-Sports and gaming platform which incentives gamers and sports enthusiasts for their skills and knowledge with rewards and NFTs. GamyFi platform uses blockchain technology to keep it fair for all while being secure and fast. “

