Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Tops $0.0140 on Exchanges

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $934,996.08 and approximately $77.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 67,017,992 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community.”

