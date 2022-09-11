Gary Charles Robb Sells 50,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 6th, Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.