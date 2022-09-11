Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.53 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00011661 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035720 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004137 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.52 or 0.99868242 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036972 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas (GAS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
