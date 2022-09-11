GazeTV (GAZE) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

GazeTV (GAZE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GazeTV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV (CRYPTO:GAZE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2020. The official website for GazeTV is gazetv.com/#private_access. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.

Buying and Selling GazeTV

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GazeTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GazeTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

