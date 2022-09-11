Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23 and traded as high as C$1.30. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 2,454,824 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$330.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.

Gear Energy Cuts Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gear Energy

In other news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,400.88. In other news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,400.88. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$50,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$169,585. Insiders bought 109,968 shares of company stock valued at $141,279 over the last 90 days.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

