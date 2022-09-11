Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

