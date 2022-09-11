Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Gems (GEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $133,584.12 and $21,529.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00052788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066077 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005396 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075256 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

