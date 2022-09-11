Gems (GEM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,477.00

Gems (GEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $136,103.10 and $19,477.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005463 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.