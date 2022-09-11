Genaro Network Market Capitalization Reaches $2.17 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $273,488.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

GNX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network/en. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow.GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network.”

